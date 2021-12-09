The 75 Best Non-Fiction Books of 2021 | Non-Obvious Book Awards Announcement

It’s finally time! After nearly a year of reading, debating, and curating … we are ready to announce the best non-fiction books of the year that we have selected to include on the 2021 Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist. Our picks this year span every category of non-fiction, from self-help to investigative journalism to memoirs. For these awards, we considered nearly 500 titles and took time to personally consider every book that was submitted to the awards program, regardless of author, subject matter or publisher. Read more about our judging criteria here >>

All 75 books included on our Longlist (see the full list below) are now eligible to be selected for our Shortlist of 15 titles, and to win one of our five top awards that we offer for books:

2021 Most Important Book Of The Year – A big idea that can make a difference in the world and in your life.

– A big idea that can make a difference in the world and in your life. 2021 Most Original Book Of The Year – A unique idea that you’re unlikely to find anywhere else.

– A unique idea that you’re unlikely to find anywhere else. 2021 Most Entertaining Book Of The Year – A readable and high impact idea + story that you won’t be able to put down.

– A readable and high impact idea + story that you won’t be able to put down. 2021 Most Useful Book Of The Year – A practical idea with real down-to-earth advice on how to use it in your daily life.

– A practical idea with real down-to-earth advice on how to use it in your daily life. 2021 Most Shareable Book Of The Year – A viral idea that people will (or should) be talking about in conversation.

Watch the LIVE Shortlist and Winner Announcement show here …

In this video, you can see the 15 Shortlist Selections, our ten favorite book titles of the year, and the winners for the 10 best cover designs of the year. I also share some behind the scenes insights about the six big trends in books that we spotlighted this year (read these trends now).

The 2021 Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist Selections

Ok, without further ado, here are our official selections for the 2021 Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist (see comments for larger versions of the images above).

About the Non-Obvious Company & Non-Obvious Book Awards

We believe the world needs more non-obvious thinkers. Our mission is to help leaders, organizations and curious minds learn the habits that allow them to see what others miss and face the unknown. We do this through our published books, popular keynotes, custom workshops, and annual book awards hosted by our founder Rohit Bhargava.

A Short Note About Buying These Books …

If you use the links in this post to buy any books, a small affiliate commission will come back to our team. Any funds received will help us cover the costs of distributing books to our charitable partners. While buying from Amazon may be easier, we would suggest considering making your purchase from Bookshop.org – a retailer that often offers better pricing on new titles and donates a portion of your purchase to help keep independent bookstores alive.

All of us at the Non-Obvious Book Awards believe that a world where bookstores survive is a better world. You can be part of helping to make sure that happens!