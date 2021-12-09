The 75 Best Non-Fiction Books of 2021 | Non-Obvious Book Awards Announcement

It’s finally time! After nearly a year of reading, debating, and curating … we are ready to announce the best non-fiction books of the year that we have selected to include on the 2021 Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist. Our picks this year span every category of non-fiction, from self-help to investigative journalism to memoirs. For these awards, we considered nearly 500 titles and took time to personally consider every book that was submitted to the awards program, regardless of author, subject matter or publisher. Read more about our judging criteria here >>
All 75 books included on our Longlist (see the full list below) are now eligible to be selected for our Shortlist of 15 titles, and to win one of our five top awards that we offer for books:
- 2021 Most Important Book Of The Year – A big idea that can make a difference in the world and in your life.
- 2021 Most Original Book Of The Year – A unique idea that you’re unlikely to find anywhere else.
- 2021 Most Entertaining Book Of The Year – A readable and high impact idea + story that you won’t be able to put down.
- 2021 Most Useful Book Of The Year – A practical idea with real down-to-earth advice on how to use it in your daily life.
- 2021 Most Shareable Book Of The Year – A viral idea that people will (or should) be talking about in conversation.
In this video, you can see the 15 Shortlist Selections, our ten favorite book titles of the year, and the winners for the 10 best cover designs of the year. I also share some behind the scenes insights about the six big trends in books that we spotlighted this year
The 2021 Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist Selections
Ok, without further ado, here are our official selections for the 2021 Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist (see comments for larger versions of the images above).
12 Bytes: How We Got Here. Where We Might Go Next – by Jeanette Winterson
An Illustrated Book of Loaded Language – by Ali Almossawi
Arriving Today: From Factory to Front Door — Why Everything Has Changed About How and What We Buy – by Christopher Mims
Backable: The Surprising Truth Behind What Makes People Take a Chance on You – by Suneel Gupta, Carlye Adler
Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy – by Batya Ungar-Sargon
Battle for the Big Top: P.T. Barnum, James Bailey, John Ringling, and the Death-Defying Saga of the American Circus – by Les Standiford
Becoming Trader Joe: How I Did Business My Way and Still Beat the Big Guys – by Joe Coulombe, Patty Civalleri
Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning – by Tom Vanderbilt
Black Futures – by Kimberly Drew
Brand Hacks: How to Build Brands by Fulfilling the Consumer Quest for Meaning – by Dr. Emmanuel Probst
CAPS LOCK: How Capitalism Took Hold of Graphic Design, and How to Escape from It – by Ruben Pater
Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It – by Ethan Kross
Consumed: The Need for Collective Change: Colonialism, Climate Change, and Consumerism – by Aja Barber
Convergence: Technology, Business, and the Human-Centric Future – by Deb Westphal
Corruptible: Who Gets Power and How it Changes us – by Brian Klaas
Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism – by Amanda Montell
Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection, No Matter the Distance – by Erica Dhawan
Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America – by Eyal Press
Extra Bold: A Feminist, Inclusive, Anti-racist, Nonbinary Field Guide for Graphic Designers – by Ellen Lupton, Jennifer Tobias, Josh Halstead, Leslie Xia, Kaleena Sales, Farah Kafei, Valentina Vergara
Fair Pay: How to Get a Raise, Close the Wage Gap, and Build Stronger Businesses – by David Buckmaster
Fast Company Innovation by Design: Creative Ideas That Transform the Way We Live and Work – by Stephanie Mehta, Editors of Fast Company
For Brown Girls with Sharp Edges and Tender Hearts: A Love Letter to Women of Color – by Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodriguez
Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age – by Annalee Newitz
Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation – by Kevin Roose
Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law – by Mary Roach
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out – by Amanda Ripley
Hooked: Food, Free Will, and How the Food Giants Exploit Our Addictions – by Michael Moss
How Boards Work: And How They Can Work Better in a Chaotic World – by Dambisa Moyo
How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America – by Clint Smith
How To Resist Amazon and Why: The Fight For Local Economies, Data Privacy, Fair Labor, Independent Bookstores and a People Powered Future – by Danny Caine
Humor, Seriously: Why Humor Is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life (And how anyone can harness it. Even you.) – by Jennifer Aaker, Naomi Bagdonas
Laziness Does Not Exist – by Devon Price
Math Without Numbers – by Milo Beckman
Mine! How the Hidden Rules of Ownership Control Our Lives – by Michael A. Heller, James Salzman
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us – by Parag Khanna
Nine Nasty Words: English in the Gutter: Then, Now, and Forever – by John McWhorter
Peak Mind: Find Your Focus, Own Your Attention, Invest 12 Minutes a Day – by Amishi P. Jha
Per My Last Email: Witty, Wicked, and Wonderfully Weird Workplace Words and Phrases – by Stephanie K. Wright
Play Nice But Win: A CEO's Journey from Founder to Leader – by Michael Dell
Please Scream Inside Your Heart: Breaking News and Nervous Breakdowns in the Year that Wouldn't End – by Dave Pell
Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why It Matters – by Steven Pinker
Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation – by Paul Hawken
Reset: A Leader's Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval – by Johnny C. Taylor Jr.
Say Less, Get More: Unconventional Negotiation Techniques to Get What You Want – by Fotini Iconomopoulos
Soundbite: The Admissions Secret that Gets You Into College and Beyond – by Sara Harberson
Spite: The Upside of Your Dark Side – by Simon McCarthy-Jones
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less – by Leidy Klotz
Technically Food: Inside Silicon Valley's Mission to Change What We Eat – by Larissa Zimberoff
The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story – by Nikole Hannah-Jones
The 2000s Made Me Gay: Essays on Pop Culture – by Grace Perry
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times (Global Icons Series) – by Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams
The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations – by Robert Livingston
The Data Detective: Ten Easy Rules to Make Sense of Statistics – by Tim Harford
The End of Bias: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias – by Jessica Nordell
The High 5 Habit: Take Control of Your Life with One Simple Habit – by Mel Robbins
The Lonely Century: How to Restore Human Connection in a World That's Pulling Apart – by Noreena Hertz
The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World – by Dorie Clark
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS – by Martin Lindstrom
The Pop-Up Pitch: The Two-Hour Creative Sprint to the Most Persuasive Presentation of Your Life – by Dan Roam
The Power of Nothing to Lose: The Hail Mary Effect in Politics, War, and Business – by William L. Silber
The Sea We Swim In: How Stories Work in a Data-Driven World – by Frank Rose
The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together – by Heather McGhee
The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans–and How We Can Fix It – by Dorothy A. Brown
The Widest Net – by Pamela Slim
The World In a Selfie: An Inquiry into the Tourist Age – by Marco D'Eramo
Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know – by Adam Grant
This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race – by Nicole Perlroth
Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality – by Helen Joyce
True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee – by Abraham Riesman
Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future – by Elizabeth Kolbert
Useful Delusions: The Power and Paradox of the Self-Deceiving Brain – by Shankar Vedantam, Bill Mesler
When We Cease to Understand the World – by Benjamin Labatut
Will – by Will Smith
Work Won't Love You Back: How Devotion to Our Jobs Keeps Us Exploited, Exhausted, and Alone – by Sarah Jadde
You Can't Be Serious – by Kal Penn
About the Non-Obvious Company & Non-Obvious Book Awards
We believe the world needs more non-obvious thinkers. Our mission is to help leaders, organizations and curious minds learn the habits that allow them to see what others miss and face the unknown. We do this through our published books, popular keynotes, custom workshops, and annual book awards hosted by our founder Rohit Bhargava.
A Short Note About Buying These Books …
