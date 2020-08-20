The Non-Obvious Insights Show – Episode #231

In this episode, we talk about …
- Lessons in humble creativity from the best small agency in America
- Transparent toilets and they might actually work
- A stunning VR expose of factory farms filmed by an activist group
- Apple seeing challenges to their monopoly from Fortnite and others
- Time crystals and why they aren’t as cool as they sound … yet
- Insights about female voting patterns over the past 100 years
- Teacher shortages and how to rethink education in a pandemic
- A curious new database of recipes from history finally public
- And another selection for my Non-Obvious Book Release of the Week!
