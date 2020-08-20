The Non-Obvious Insights Show – Episode #231

In this episode, we talk about …

Lessons in humble creativity from the best small agency in America

Transparent toilets and they might actually work

A stunning VR expose of factory farms filmed by an activist group

Apple seeing challenges to their monopoly from Fortnite and others

Time crystals and why they aren’t as cool as they sound … yet

Insights about female voting patterns over the past 100 years

Teacher shortages and how to rethink education in a pandemic

A curious new database of recipes from history finally public

And another selection for my Non-Obvious Book Release of the Week!

Story links from this week’s episode:

AD AGE ANNOUNCES 2020 SMALL AGENCY AWARD WINNERS

THE TOKYO TOILET Project

BlackBerry phones are back, baby

Scientists Observe “Time Crystals” Interacting With Each Other

If You Know How a Cow Feels, Will You Eat Less Meat?

VR Experience of Pig Farms Creates More Transparency

Meet the Activists Risking Prison to Film VR in Factory Farms

How does it work? The tech behind Mowi’s trackable salmon

VR Puts Viewers Inside the Grisly Reality of Factory Farms

iOS 14 redirects web links from News+ publishers directly to the Apple News app

APPLE HAS FINALLY MET ITS FORTNITE MATCH

Facebook is calling Apple out for refusing to reduce its 30% App Store fee for a new Facebook feature that could help small-business owners during the pandemic

Database of 5,000 Historical Cookbooks Is Now Online, and You Can Help Improve It

As Amenities Sit Unused, Airports Reconsider Their Design

Get Ready for a Teacher Shortage Like We’ve Never Seen Before

ONLINE CLASSES DON’T HAVE TO BE BORING

Women Won The Right To Vote 100 Years Ago. They Didn’t Start Voting Differently From Men Until 1980.

Money For Nothing Book

