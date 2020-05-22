The Non-Obvious Insights Show – Episode #218

It’s been a busy week with my last night’s inaugural edition of my new Non-Obvious Virtual Summit which focused on the Future of Learning (watch the replay here). And a double header today with a SXSW Session virtual keynote at Noon EST, followed by another episode of my new Non-Obvious Insights Show (video below). There are some good ones from the pizza shop owner who made money by ordering underpriced pizzas from his own restaurant through Doordash and the surprising truth about air pollution. Plus NASA issues rules for space ethics, and an addictive new website where you can use AI to invent words that don’t exist. Enjoy the stories, and just hit reply to let me know what you think of them!

Here are the stories covered this week with links for further reading:

The Museum of Youth Culture Wants Your Teenage Memories

https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles…

Traffic Is Way Down Because Of Lockdown, But Air Pollution? Not So Much https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s…

The Coming Disruption Scott Galloway predicts a handful of elite cyborg universities will soon monopolize higher education.

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/…

ThisWordDoesNotExist.com is rewriting the dictionary with the help of AI https://www.theverge.com/2020/5/14/21…

Door Dash and Pizza Arbitrage

https://themargins.substack.com/p/doo…

Millennials ‘Killed’ These Products, But COVID-19 Brought Them Back

https://adage.com/article/cmo-strateg…

NASA Just Released The Artemis Accords – Guidelines For Humans to Abide by in Space https://www.sciencealert.com/nasa-has…

The Artemis Accords

https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis…

A Prominent Virginia Chef Will Serve Drive-In Tasting Menus From His Parking Lot https://www.washingtonian.com/2020/05…

German restaurant gives patrons hats with pool noodles to keep social distance after reopening https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know… https://www.instagram.com/p/CAJCO2vIZ6v/

The World’s Two-Wheel Future

https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/…

Why Is Facebook So Afraid of Checking Facts?

https://www.wired.com/story/why-is-fa…

This App Uses Karaoke to Get You Speaking New Languages

https://futurism.com/app-karaoke-spea…

After My Wife Died I Was Consumed by Both Grief and Paperwork. We Must Work Together to Change the Medical System

https://time.com/5839191/grief-medica…

Kellogg’s Redesigns Froot Loops Mascot And People Toucan’t Contain Their Dismay https://designtaxi.com/news/409919/Ke…

How a homage to Afghanistan’s hidden art tradition won The Drum Design Awards Grand Prix https://www.thedrum.com/news/2020/05/…