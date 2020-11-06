Non-Obvious Megatrends Is Coming To India!

The Indian edition of Non-Obvious Megatrends is coming December 10th! I will be working with the team at Penguin Random House India to launch the book in India, with an all-new Foreword and updated new design.

Learn more and order your copy here >>

This updated edition features endorsements from business legend Ram Charan, @inktalks Founder Lakshmi Pratury and @sonypicturesin Director Gayathiri Guliani – as well as US based authors Shiv Singh, Guy Kawasaki and Charles Duhigg.

As part of the launch, I was honored to participate in a panel this week about trends with several other authors during the Bangalore Literature Festival. Here’s a recording of the conversation:

