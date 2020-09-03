The Non-Obvious Insights Show – Episode #233

This week’s stories will include desperate airlines selling in-flight meals online, the LA Olympic committee’s brilliantly inclusive new logo, how to use stupidity to get a promotion, a conversation with Silicon Valley’s last ethical thinker and how a Japanese rock star and Lady Gaga are showing us the future of virtual performances.

This Week’s Stories:

A trader accidentally sold 5 million of the company chairman’s shares in a classic case of ‘fat-finger’ https://markets.businessinsider.com/n…

New Perk For United Top Elite Members—Inflight Magazine Delivered To Your Door https://www.forbes.com/sites/ramseyqu…

Grounded beef? Airlines sell in-flight meals to earthbound travellers https://www.theguardian.com/world/202…

Lady Gaga Will Outperform You Even in a Pandemic https://www.vulture.com/2020/08/vmas-…

HOW JAPANESE ROCK STAR MIYAVI PERFORMS IN A WORLD WITHOUT LIVE MUSIC https://www.theverge.com/2020/8/28/21…

The Conscience of Silicon Valley https://www.gq.com/story/jaron-lanier…

Will other booksellers follow Powell’s in just saying ‘no’ to Amazon? https://retailwire.com/discussion/wil…

2030: How Today’s Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything https://bookshop.org/books/2030-how-t…

2028 LA Olympics Unveils Clever Ever-Changing Logo That Reflects Diversity https://designtaxi.com/news/411359/20…

What is it? An oral history of Izzy, the mascot marketing snafu of Olympic proportions https://www.atlantamagazine.com/great…

London 2012 Olympic Games: A Logo in Controversy https://www.sessions.edu/notes-on-des…

Tokyo 2020 unveils new Olympic logo after plagiarism allegations https://www.theguardian.com/sport/201…

Social media goes crazy over Paris 2024 Olympic logo – is it Jennifer Aniston’s haircut from ‘Friends’? https://www.pennlive.com/nation-world…

Intel CMO Karen Walker Says New Logo And Rebrand Focuses On The Future https://www.forbes.com/sites/martyswa…