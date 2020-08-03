Tokyo 2020 Is Now The Longest Marketed Olympic Games In History

The Tokyo Olympics was scheduled to be happening this week and I was planning to be there. I’m a big Olympics fan so this week I can’t help but think about all the athletes who trained for years only to have their big shot delayed. What I didn’t consider, until reading this article, was that the team marketing the Games just had their task extended by a full year. How do you promote a big event that may or may not happen and keep excitement going at a time when people can’t imagine gathering for an event of that scale? That is a serious marketing challenge, and I don’t envy the team that needs to make it happen – but what they do next will be worth watching.