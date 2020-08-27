The Non-Obvious Insights Show – Episode #232

In this episode, we talk about …
- Why the Republican National Convention was a flop (read the full article)
- The biggest secret about competing on Masterchef
- How magic helps introduce pioneering technology
- Empathetic cars that can cure your road rage
- The debate about whether New York is dead forever
- Why your next health screening may be via selfie
- An ancient species that will haunt your dreams
- A new survey that says Generation X has lost hope for the future
- And another selection for my Non-Obvious Book Release of the Week!
Story links from this week’s episode:
DNC roll call highlights diverse, singular beauty of the United States
https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/dnc-roll-call-locations-america/index.html
I’m Going To Tell You The Biggest Secret About Competing On MasterChef
https://medium.com/@elizabethcauvel/im-going-to-tell-you-the-biggest-secret-about-competing-on-masterchef-901811c8fef2
What magic can teach us about the future of technology, according to an MIT magician
https://www.fastcompany.com/90543123/what-magic-can-teach-us-about-the-future-of-technology-according-to-a-mit-magician
Artificial Intelligence Is Here To Calm Your Road Rage
https://time.com/5881216/artificial-intelligence-road-rage/
Google Arts & Culture app lets you view ancient creatures in AR
https://www.engadget.com/google-arts-culture-ancient-creatures-augmented-reality-141517972.html
Jerry Seinfeld: So You Think New York Is ‘Dead’
https://www-nytimes-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.nytimes.com/2020/08/24/opinion/jerry-seinfeld-new-york-coronavirus.amp.html
NYC Is Dead Forever. Here’s Why
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/nyc-dead-forever-heres-why-james-altucher/
The best thing about Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘NYC is not dead’ article is this cab driver’s response
https://www.fastcompany.com/90543640/the-best-thing-about-jerry-seinfelds-nyc-is-not-dead-article-is-this-cab-drivers-response
ALGORITHM DETECTS HEART DISEASE BY ANALYZING SELFIES
https://futurism.com/neoscope/algorithm-detects-heart-disease-analyzing-selfies
Amazing app promises a full fitness checkup from a 30-second selfie
https://www.digitaltrends.com/cool-tech/university-of-toronto-selfie-health-app/
Simon Sinek Says We Got Global Warming Wrong
https://medium.com/climate-conscious/simon-sinek-says-we-got-global-warming-wrong-22522b6d3484
WHY GENERATION X HAS LOST HOPE
https://www.ozy.com/the-new-and-the-next/why-generation-x-has-lost-hope/364289/
THE INSIDE STORY OF THE $8 MILLION HEIST FROM THE CARNEGIE LIBRARY
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/arts-culture/theft-carnegie-library-books-maps-artworks-180975506/
With tech development, courts will still have live atmosphere
https://www.sportsbusinessdaily.com/Journal/Issues/2020/08/24/Events-and-Attractions/US-Open-tech.aspx
