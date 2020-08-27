The Non-Obvious Insights Show – Episode #232

In this episode, we talk about …

Why the Republican National Convention was a flop (read the full article)

The biggest secret about competing on Masterchef

How magic helps introduce pioneering technology

Empathetic cars that can cure your road rage

The debate about whether New York is dead forever

Why your next health screening may be via selfie

An ancient species that will haunt your dreams

A new survey that says Generation X has lost hope for the future

And another selection for my Non-Obvious Book Release of the Week!

Story links from this week’s episode:

DNC roll call highlights diverse, singular beauty of the United States

I’m Going To Tell You The Biggest Secret About Competing On MasterChef

What magic can teach us about the future of technology, according to an MIT magician

Artificial Intelligence Is Here To Calm Your Road Rage

Google Arts & Culture app lets you view ancient creatures in AR

Jerry Seinfeld: So You Think New York Is ‘Dead’

NYC Is Dead Forever. Here’s Why

The best thing about Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘NYC is not dead’ article is this cab driver’s response

ALGORITHM DETECTS HEART DISEASE BY ANALYZING SELFIES

Amazing app promises a full fitness checkup from a 30-second selfie

Simon Sinek Says We Got Global Warming Wrong

WHY GENERATION X HAS LOST HOPE

THE INSIDE STORY OF THE $8 MILLION HEIST FROM THE CARNEGIE LIBRARY

With tech development, courts will still have live atmosphere

