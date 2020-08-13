Non-Obvious Insights Show – Episode #230

Stories featured on the show this week:

One thing that could eliminate fake news

How Japan’s “culture of cute” traps women

An inside look at how Iceland beat coronavirus

Branding lessons from the shady history of the Oreo

The 17th century technique for selling during a pandemic

A sad new documentary about a surprising new ocean species

Plus, another selection for the Non-Obvious Book Release of the Week!

Stories mentioned this week:

Why Jonathan Swan’s Interview With President Trump Is So Good

https://medium.com/mind-cafe/why-jonathan-swans-interview-with-president-trump-is-so-good-c66117db11f8

How Iceland Beat the Coronavirus

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/06/08/how-iceland-beat-the-coronavirus

Not So Kawaii: How Japan’s “Culture of Cute” Traps Japanese Women

https://unseenjapan.com/japan-kawaii-culture-impact-on-women/

Drink like Da Vinci: Italy is bringing back its 17th-century ‘wine windows’

https://thehustle.co/08102020-wine-windows/

How the Oreo cookie went from unknown knock-off to the world’s most popular cookie, as a result of a sibling rivalry between baker brothers

https://www.businessinsider.com/how-the-oreo-went-from-knock-off-to-worlds-favorite-2020-8

The Ocean Has A ‘New Species’ As Shown In Stirring Film Voiced By Morgan Freeman

https://designtaxi.com/news/411027/The-Ocean-Has-A-New-Species-As-Shown-In-Stirring-Film-Voiced-By-Morgan-Freeman/