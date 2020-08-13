Non-Obvious Insights Show – Episode #230

Stories featured on the show this week:
- One thing that could eliminate fake news
- How Japan’s “culture of cute” traps women
- An inside look at how Iceland beat coronavirus
- Branding lessons from the shady history of the Oreo
- The 17th century technique for selling during a pandemic
- A sad new documentary about a surprising new ocean species
- Plus, another selection for the Non-Obvious Book Release of the Week!
Stories mentioned this week:
Why Jonathan Swan’s Interview With President Trump Is So Good
https://medium.com/mind-cafe/why-jonathan-swans-interview-with-president-trump-is-so-good-c66117db11f8
How Iceland Beat the Coronavirus
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/06/08/how-iceland-beat-the-coronavirus
Not So Kawaii: How Japan’s “Culture of Cute” Traps Japanese Women
https://unseenjapan.com/japan-kawaii-culture-impact-on-women/
Drink like Da Vinci: Italy is bringing back its 17th-century ‘wine windows’
https://thehustle.co/08102020-wine-windows/
How the Oreo cookie went from unknown knock-off to the world’s most popular cookie, as a result of a sibling rivalry between baker brothers
https://www.businessinsider.com/how-the-oreo-went-from-knock-off-to-worlds-favorite-2020-8
The Ocean Has A ‘New Species’ As Shown In Stirring Film Voiced By Morgan Freeman
https://designtaxi.com/news/411027/The-Ocean-Has-A-New-Species-As-Shown-In-Stirring-Film-Voiced-By-Morgan-Freeman/
