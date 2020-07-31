Why CES Going Digital Is A Big Deal

By now, events going digital is not really big news – so you might wonder why I’m singling out this week’s announcement from CES. When the world’s largest tech conference goes virtual, that’s a different magnitude. More importantly, the announcement coming six months before the event will offer plenty of runway for every exhibitor and participant of the show to completely reimagine what they will do to stand out and get business done. I believe several years from now when we look back on how quickly virtual experiences improved, we will see CES 2021 as a tipping point and moment when the possibilities really expanded.