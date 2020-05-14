The Non-Obvious Insights Show – Episode #216

After writing my weekly email newsletter for just over four years, one of the questions I’m most often asked about is the stories that didn’t make it into my newsletter. I spend hours every week reading and compiling the most fascinating stories to include – but I usually only share around six stories. What about the rest? Last week I decided to start live streaming a video show where I would talk not only about the stories of the week, but also talk about some of the stories that were left on the cutting room floor. Every Thursday at noon EST, I’ll be sharing those stories and streaming the show live. In case you missed it – here’s the first episode:

PS – Sorry about the strange audio shift around 11:12 in the video due to bandwidth issues with the streaming video. After doing our second show, we figured out the issue and managed to fix it moving forward!