Non-Obvious Insights Show – Episode #217

There is a little bit of everything in this week’s email, from robotic dogs enforcing social distancing to jazz hands replacing handshakes. Last week I also started a video show to share my thoughts on these stories as well as giving you an inside look at some of the stories that didn’t make it into the email.

Here are the stories covered this week with links for further reading:

Coronavirus: Robot dog enforces social distancing in Singapore park – https://www.bbc.com/news/av/technolog…

Your Next Steak Could Come From a Vending Machine – https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl…

5 coronavirus things: Robot delivery, ‘smart’ fridges expand their presence – https://www.food-management.com/news-…

Lessons from lockdown: inside Fender’s coronavirus marketing retune – https://www.thedrum.com/news/2020/05/…

‘Quarantini.’ ‘Doomscrolling.’ Here’s how the coronavirus is changing the way we talk – https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/…

QUARANTINI COCKTAIL RECIPE – https://thenovicechefblog.com/quarant…

Quaker Language in a Pandemic – https://www.friendsjournal.org/quaker…

The Pandemic Also Threatens Endangered Languages – https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/…

I Just Flew. It Was Worse Than I Thought It Would Be. – https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/…

Abu Dhabi Airport Brings you with Latest Technology – https://youtu.be/6lN0pDcx9wo

The Rise of Sanitized Travel – https://simpliflying.com/sanitised-tr…

Coronavirus Killed the Modern Aspiration Economy. Here is What Comes Next. https://medium.com/@andjelicaaa/coron…

Luxury Fashion Foosball Table – https://www.trendhunter.com/trends/lo…

Good Riddance to the Handshake – https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/a…

Chair Times: A History of Seating – From 1800 to Today – https://coolhunting.com/design/vitra-…

One of the world’s biggest esports teams is trying to raise awareness of mental health issues – https://www.theverge.com/2020/5/13/21…

Lilly Singh’s Late-Night Show Renewed at NBC – https://www.vulture.com/2020/05/lilly…

The CEO of Airbnb Taught Us an Extraordinary Lesson When He Fired 25% of His Company – https://medium.com/mind-cafe/the-ceo-…

The Four Men Responsible For America’s COVID-19 Test Disaster – https://www.rollingstone.com/politics…

Wearable Sanitizer Sprays – https://www.trendhunter.com/trends/ha…

Half of all Facebook moderators may develop mental health issues – https://www.theverge.com/interface/20…

Can the Restaurant Industry Be Saved? – https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/…

Pereira O’Dell and CUNY Professor Team Up to Save Summer Internships – https://www.adweek.com/agencies/perei…

For His Next Trick, This Magician Will Amaze an Anxious World – https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/05/bu…