This Japanese Hotel Costs Just $1 Per Night … If You Livestream Your Stay

In one of the most expensive countries for tourists, one hotel has a novel idea – stay with them and agree to live stream your stay and you can pay just $1 per night. The idea has been popular among young people wanting to travel to Fukuoka and willing to trade their privacy for a deal. It’s a compromise that we’ll likely see more brands asking consumers to make in the future and a sign of how our relationship to the qualities we might once of seen as sacred, like privacy, may now be negotiable as trade-offs or something that we can compromise on given the right incentives. At least in this case the hotel offers warnings for guests not to engage in “lewd acts” or publicly show their passport or other sensitive details.