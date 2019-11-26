Inside India’s First Brand For Curly Haired Women

India has some baggage when it comes to women with curly hair: “The Indian ideal for beauty prizes long, straight hair. For the most part, curly hair is considered ugly, unnatural and indicative of women likely to cause trouble and break rules.” An entrepreneur named Asha Barrack is trying to change these stereotypes and inviting Indian women with curly hair to embrace their curls and their personality too.

It’s a great example of a brand that is building a community by choosing to authentically speak to an audience that is usually ignored and underappreciated — and giving them permission to embrace their natural hair and be themselves.